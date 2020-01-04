Listen Live Sports

Loera leads No. 17 Gonzaga women past San Diego 57-42

January 4, 2020 7:10 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jessi Loera scored 13 points with seven assists and five rebounds and No. 17 Gonzaga overcame a season-high 23 turnovers to defeat San Diego 57-42 on Saturday for its 12th straight win.

Jill Townsend added 11 points and LeeAnne Wirth had 10 for the Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who made up for their sloppiness by pounding the Toreros (8-7, 2-2) 40-17 on the boards.

Gonzaga had nine turnovers in the first quarter but jumped ahead 7-2 and held on for a 12-10 lead. Loero had a pair of baskets as the Bulldogs opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run and it was 27-16 at the half.

The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Madison Pollock led San Diego, which was just 1 of 5 from 3-point range, with 11 points and Sydney Hunter scored 10.

Gonzaga shot 60% in the second half and 46.5% for the game with five 3-pointers while San Diego shot 35% and was outscored by seven at the foul line.

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

