Lofton rallies Bonnies past George Mason 61-49

January 8, 2020 9:57 pm
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Kyle Lofton scored 17 points with five assists, five rebounds and three steals and Saint Bonaventure erased a 15-point first half deficit to defeat George Mason 61-49 on Wednesday night.

Alejandro Vasquez and Dominick Welch added 11 points apiece for the Bonnies (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Osun Osunniyi had 18 rebounds, eight points, five blocks, four assists and three steals.

On the strength of five 3-pointers the Patriots (11-4, 0-2) bolted out to a 19-4 lead. The Bonnies had 11 straight points to close a 16-3 run and a dunk by Ossuniyi made it 31-27 at the half.

An 18-3 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Welch had the Bonnies up 54-41 with 5:45 to play.

The Patriots’ 18 second-half points were a season low for the team.

AJ Wilson and Justin Kier both scored 11 points for George Mason with Wilson getting five blocked shots.

