Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Long Beach St. 63, UC Irvine 56

January 23, 2020 12:52 am
 
< a min read
      

UC IRVINE (11-9)

Leonard 5-17 1-2 14, Worku 2-10 3-4 7, Welp 1-10 0-0 2, Rutherford 5-6 0-1 10, Edgar 4-7 2-2 10, Greene 2-4 1-1 5, Lee 2-8 0-0 6, Krause 1-1 0-1 2, Artest 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 7-11 56.

LONG BEACH ST. (7-14)

Slater 7-11 5-6 19, Mansel 1-4 3-6 5, Cobb 1-4 2-2 4, Hunter 5-15 0-0 11, Morgan 3-5 1-2 7, Roberts 2-5 0-1 4, Irish 4-5 0-0 8, De Geest 1-2 2-3 5, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 13-20 63.

Halftime_Long Beach St. 25-23. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 5-26 (Leonard 3-10, Lee 2-5, Artest 0-1, Edgar 0-1, Welp 0-3, Worku 0-6), Long Beach St. 2-10 (De Geest 1-2, Hunter 1-5, Cobb 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Mansel 0-1). Fouled Out_Hunter. Rebounds_UC Irvine 36 (Welp 8), Long Beach St. 32 (Morgan 6). Assists_UC Irvine 10 (Welp 5), Long Beach St. 5 (Slater 3). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 18, Long Beach St. 14. A_2,262 (4,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate