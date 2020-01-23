Long Beach St. 63, UC Irvine 56

UC IRVINE (11-9)

Leonard 5-17 1-2 14, Worku 2-10 3-4 7, Welp 1-10 0-0 2, Rutherford 5-6 0-1 10, Edgar 4-7 2-2 10, Greene 2-4 1-1 5, Lee 2-8 0-0 6, Krause 1-1 0-1 2, Artest 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 7-11 56.

LONG BEACH ST. (7-14)

Slater 7-11 5-6 19, Mansel 1-4 3-6 5, Cobb 1-4 2-2 4, Hunter 5-15 0-0 11, Morgan 3-5 1-2 7, Roberts 2-5 0-1 4, Irish 4-5 0-0 8, De Geest 1-2 2-3 5, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 13-20 63.

Halftime_Long Beach St. 25-23. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 5-26 (Leonard 3-10, Lee 2-5, Artest 0-1, Edgar 0-1, Welp 0-3, Worku 0-6), Long Beach St. 2-10 (De Geest 1-2, Hunter 1-5, Cobb 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Mansel 0-1). Fouled Out_Hunter. Rebounds_UC Irvine 36 (Welp 8), Long Beach St. 32 (Morgan 6). Assists_UC Irvine 10 (Welp 5), Long Beach St. 5 (Slater 3). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 18, Long Beach St. 14. A_2,262 (4,000).

