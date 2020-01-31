Longwood, Gardner-Webb meet in conference play

Longwood (7-15, 2-7) vs. Gardner-Webb (8-12, 4-4)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes meet as Longwood battles Gardner-Webb. Each team last saw action this past Thursday. Gardner-Webb beat UNC-Asheville by 14 points on the road, while Longwood came up short in a 67-55 game at home to Radford.

SAVVY SENIORS: Gardner-Webb’s Jose Perez, Eric Jamison Jr. and Jaheam Cornwall have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Runnin’ Bulldogs points over the last five games.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have scored 75.4 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Perez has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Gardner-Webb field goals over the last five games. Perez has accounted for 32 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-8 when they score 64 points or fewer and 8-4 when they exceed 64 points. The Lancers are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 7-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Lancers. Gardner-Webb has 54 assists on 80 field goals (67.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Longwood has assists on 37 of 60 field goals (61.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood as a team has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big South teams. The Lancers have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

