Longwood, Hampton meet in conference play

Longwood (6-10, 1-2) vs. Hampton (6-9, 1-1)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood pays visit to Hampton in a Big South matchup. Each team last played this past Wednesday. Longwood won 74-56 at Charleston Southern, while Hampton fell to South Carolina Upstate, 83-73.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jermaine Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have combined to score 35 percent of Hampton’s points this season. For Longwood, Shabooty Phillips, Jaylon Wilson and JaShaun Smith have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Lancers points over their last five.SHABOOTY CAN SHOOT: Phillips has connected on 30.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 67: Longwood is 0-9 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Hampton is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Pirates are 1-9 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton attempts more free throws per game than any other Big South team. The Pirates have averaged 23.8 foul shots per game this season and 27.8 per game over their last five games.

