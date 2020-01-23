Listen Live Sports

Lord lifts Merrimack past Fairleigh Dickinson in 2OT, 74-71

January 23, 2020 10:04 pm
 
NORTH ANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jaleel Lord took a feed from Idris Joyner and drilled a 3-point field goal with five seconds left in the second overtime period to lift Merrimack to a 74-71 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

Lord scored at the basket with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 57-57 and force the first overtime.

The Warriors built a seven-point lead in the first half only to see the Knights roar back in the second half. Neither team led by more than a field goal in the first overtime period and Lord’s 3-pointer marked the biggest margin of either extra period.

Joyner finished with 21 point and nine rebounds to lead Merrimack (13-8, 7-1 Northeastern Conference). Lord finished with 20 points after hitting 6 of 12 from long range, and Jordan Minor added 11 points and eight boards.

Kaleb Bishop scored 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Fairleigh Dickinson (4-14, 2-5). Elyjah Williams added 11 points.

