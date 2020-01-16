Listen Live Sports

Lottie leads Little Rock past Coastal Carolina 71-55

January 16, 2020 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jaizec Lottie had 17 points to lead five Arkansas-Little Rock players in double figures as the Trojans beat Coastal Carolina 71-55 on Thursday night.

Nikola Maric added 13 points for the Trojans. Ruot Monyyong chipped in 11, Marko Lukic and Ben Coupet Jr. each had 10. Monyyong also had 15 rebounds and seven blocks.

The Trojans (12-7, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) tallied a season-high 10 blocks.

Coastal Carolina totaled a season-low 20 points in the first half.

Tommy Burton had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Chanticleers (11-8, 4-4). Keishawn Brewton added 10 points. DeVante’ Jones had seven assists.

Arkansas-Little Rock plays Appalachian State on the road on Saturday. Coastal Carolina plays Arkansas State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

