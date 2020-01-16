Listen Live Sports

Louisiana Tech 72, Rice 56

January 16, 2020 9:17 pm
 
RICE (9-9)

Peterson 0-5 0-0 0, Adams 1-7 0-0 3, Murphy 7-13 0-0 20, Olivari 3-8 1-2 9, Mullins 4-7 2-4 10, Parrish 3-5 0-0 6, Moore 0-1 2-2 2, Crisler 1-1 2-4 4, Fiedler 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, McCarthy 0-1 0-0 0, Owen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 7-12 56.

LOUISIANA TECH (13-4)

Jean 6-7 1-1 13, Muhammed 5-5 0-0 10, Pemberton 1-5 0-0 2, Bracey 6-11 0-0 15, Ledoux 3-10 4-4 11, Williams 4-11 0-0 8, Archibald 2-6 0-1 5, Powell 0-0 2-4 2, Gordon 2-6 0-0 4, Christon 0-1 0-0 0, Armstead 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Hartley 0-1 0-0 0, Walters 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 7-10 72.

Halftime_Louisiana Tech 42-26. 3-Point Goals_Rice 9-31 (Murphy 6-10, Olivari 2-6, Adams 1-7, Harrison 0-1, Moore 0-1, Mullins 0-3, Peterson 0-3), Louisiana Tech 5-24 (Bracey 3-5, Archibald 1-5, Ledoux 1-7, Christon 0-1, Hartley 0-1, Jean 0-1, Pemberton 0-1, Williams 0-3). Rebounds_Rice 27 (Adams, Olivari 4), Louisiana Tech 35 (Muhammed 10). Assists_Rice 13 (Adams 4), Louisiana Tech 16 (Jean 8). Total Fouls_Rice 11, Louisiana Tech 11. A_2,467 (8,000).

