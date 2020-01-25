Listen Live Sports

Louisiana Tech 72, UAB 58

January 25, 2020 5:33 pm
 
LOUISIANA TECH (15-5)

Pemberton 2-6 3-4 8, Jean 3-8 0-0 9, Archibald 3-9 1-2 8, Bracey 6-13 0-0 12, Ledoux 6-10 1-1 17, Muhammed 2-3 0-0 4, Gordon 2-4 1-1 5, Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Powell 0-0 2-2 2, Armstead 0-1 0-0 0, Christon 0-0 2-2 2, Hartley 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Walters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 10-12 72.

UAB (12-9)

Benjamin 3-9 5-5 13, Nicholson 5-10 4-4 15, Lovan 3-8 0-0 6, Brinson 1-5 0-0 2, Ralat 3-5 0-0 7, Gueye 2-9 0-0 5, Pearson 2-2 0-0 5, Scott-Grayson 0-3 2-2 2, Butler 1-1 0-0 2, Akabueze 0-0 0-0 0, Hurtado 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-52 12-13 58.

Halftime_Louisiana Tech 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 10-26 (Ledoux 4-8, Jean 3-6, Williams 1-1, Pemberton 1-3, Archibald 1-4, Bracey 0-4), UAB 6-20 (Benjamin 2-6, Pearson 1-1, Ralat 1-2, Gueye 1-3, Nicholson 1-4, Brinson 0-2, Scott-Grayson 0-2). Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 36 (Pemberton, Muhammed, Gordon 6), UAB 19 (Nicholson 6). Assists_Louisiana Tech 10 (Pemberton 3), UAB 12 (Lovan 5). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 18, UAB 16. A_2,732 (8,508).

