Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lovan scores 16 to lead UAB past W. Kentucky 72-62

January 9, 2020 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tavin Lovan scored 16 points as UAB defeated Western Kentucky 72-62 on Thursday night.

Jalen Benjamin had 16 points and six rebounds for UAB (10-6, 1-2 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Will Butler added 11 points and Makhtar Gueye had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 19 points for the Hilltoppers (9-6, 2-1). Carson Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jared Savage had 11 points and eight rebounds.

UAB plays Marshall at home on Saturday. W. Kentucky takes on Middle Tennessee on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program