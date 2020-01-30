Listen Live Sports

Lovan scores 19, lifts UAB over UTSA 76-68

January 30, 2020 10:31 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tavin Lovan had 19 points and six rebounds as Alabama-Birmingham topped Texas-San Antonio 76-68 on Thursday night.

Lovan made just 6 of 17 shots from the floor for the Blazers (13-9, 4-5 Conference USA), but he hit 7 of 8 free throws. Will Butler added a career-high 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Antonio Ralat added 11 points off the bench on 5-of-6 shooting with five rebounds.

Keaton Wallace led the Roadrunners (10-12, 4-5) with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 4 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. Jhivvan Jackson, who came into the game second in the nation with a 26.3 scoring average, added 20 points.

UAB shot 48% overall but just 20% from distance (3 of 10). The Blazers hit 17 of 21 free throws (81%). UTSA shot 42% overall, 36% from distance (10 of 28) and made 8 of 13 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

