Love, Hall lift Wright State over Detroit Mercy 70-69

January 5, 2020 3:15 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Loudon Love scored 23 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds and Jaylon Hall hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in the game to lift Wright State to a 70-69 victory over Detroit Mercy on Sunday.

Love, a junior, hit 9 of 24 shots from the floor and had 12 offensive rebounds and four steals for the Raiders (14-3, 4-0 Horizon League). It was his fifth double-double of the season and the 29th of his career. Hall scored 11 with six rebounds.

Marquis Moore’s 3-pointer gave the Titans (3-13, 1-2) a 69-63 lead with 2:21 left in the game. Love hit 1 of 2 free throws, Tanner Holden scored on a layup and Love sank another foul shot to pull Wright State within 69-67 with 41 seconds to go. The Raiders forced a turnover and Hall took a pass from Cole Gentry and nailed his winning shot to cap a 7-0 game-ending run.

Antoine Davis paced Detroit Mercy with 24 points on 9-of-24 shooting, including 4 of 12 from 3-point range. Justin Miller pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

The Titans outshot Wright State from the floor 48% to 36% but the Spartans made 14 of 21 free throws while Detroit sank 6 of 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

