Lovett, Jacob lead hot-shooting FIU past UAB 93-68

January 16, 2020 9:31 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Eric Lovett had a season-high 23 points and Trejon Jacob scored 21 points as Florida International extended its home win streak to eight games, defeating UAB 93-68 on Thursday night.

Lovett, who made 5 of 7 3-pointers, was one of four FIU players to make at least three 3-pointers and the Panthers made 16 of 23 as a team. Jacob made 3 of 5, Devon Andrews 3 of 4, and Cameron Corcoran 3 of 5. In addition, FIU shot 63% overall and 82% from the free-throw line.

Andrews had 15 points for Florida International (12-6, 3-2 Conference USA). Osasumwen Osaghae added 12 points, six rebounds and five of the Panthers’ nine blocks.

Will Butler had 11 points for the Blazers (11-7, 2-3). Tavin Lovan added 10 points and eight rebounds. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 10 points.

Florida International takes on Middle Tennessee at home on Saturday. UAB plays at Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

