Loyola looks for home win vs BU

Boston University (9-8, 3-1) vs. Loyola (Md.) (9-8, 1-3)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) looks for its fourth straight win over Boston University at Reitz Arena. The last victory for the Terriers at Loyola (Md.) was a 73-65 win on Feb. 13, 2016.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Max Mahoney is averaging 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is also a key contributor, producing 13 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Greyhounds have been led by Isaiah Hart, who is averaging 8.8 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Terriers have scored 76.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 67.6 per game they recorded over 12 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mahoney has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Boston University field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Greyhounds are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 9-3 when they exceed 62 points. The Terriers are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 9-2 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Greyhounds are 1-8 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) gets to the line more often than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 21.7 foul shots per game this season and 25.7 per game over their last three games.

