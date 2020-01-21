Loyola looks to end streak vs American

American (8-9, 4-2) vs. Loyola (Md.) (9-10, 1-5)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American looks to extend Loyola (Md.)’s conference losing streak to six games. Loyola (Md.)’s last Patriot League win came against the Holy Cross Crusaders 80-70 on Jan. 2. American won 81-69 at home against Holy Cross in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: American’s Sa’eed Nelson, Jamir Harris and Mark Gasperini have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have allowed only 66.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 74.4 per game they allowed over 11 non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: S. Nelson has made or assisted on 48 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. S. Nelson has accounted for 21 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is 0-6 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Greyhounds have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Loyola (Md.) has an assist on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) over its previous three contests while American has assists on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) gets to the line more often than any other Patriot League team. The Greyhounds have averaged 21.8 foul shots per game this season, including 24.7 per game against conference opponents.

