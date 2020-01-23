Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Loyola Marymount 77, Portland 65

January 23, 2020 11:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

PORTLAND (9-12)

Walker 4-11 6-10 17, Adams 2-10 2-2 6, White 4-12 2-2 13, Fahrensohn 4-10 0-0 11, Tryon 5-9 0-0 12, Harewood 0-5 2-2 2, Akwuba 1-2 2-2 4, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 14-18 65.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-12)

Scott 2-4 1-2 5, Bell 4-10 4-6 13, Dortch 7-12 3-3 20, Leaupepe 9-10 2-3 24, Johansson 2-7 2-2 8, dos Anjos 0-1 0-0 0, Alipiev 0-2 0-0 0, Jawara 0-2 0-0 0, Seebold 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 2-2 0-0 4, Nekic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 12-16 77.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Portland 11-37 (Walker 3-8, Fahrensohn 3-9, White 3-9, Tryon 2-4, Harewood 0-3, Adams 0-4), Loyola Marymount 11-29 (Leaupepe 4-5, Dortch 3-7, Johansson 2-6, Seebold 1-2, Bell 1-4, Scott 0-1, Alipiev 0-2, Jawara 0-2). Rebounds_Portland 22 (Tryon 8), Loyola Marymount 40 (Scott 13). Assists_Portland 13 (Adams 5), Loyola Marymount 22 (Scott 10). Total Fouls_Portland 17, Loyola Marymount 17. A_818 (3,900).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in