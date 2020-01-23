Loyola Marymount 77, Portland 65

PORTLAND (9-12)

Walker 4-11 6-10 17, Adams 2-10 2-2 6, White 4-12 2-2 13, Fahrensohn 4-10 0-0 11, Tryon 5-9 0-0 12, Harewood 0-5 2-2 2, Akwuba 1-2 2-2 4, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 14-18 65.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-12)

Scott 2-4 1-2 5, Bell 4-10 4-6 13, Dortch 7-12 3-3 20, Leaupepe 9-10 2-3 24, Johansson 2-7 2-2 8, dos Anjos 0-1 0-0 0, Alipiev 0-2 0-0 0, Jawara 0-2 0-0 0, Seebold 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 2-2 0-0 4, Nekic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 12-16 77.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Portland 11-37 (Walker 3-8, Fahrensohn 3-9, White 3-9, Tryon 2-4, Harewood 0-3, Adams 0-4), Loyola Marymount 11-29 (Leaupepe 4-5, Dortch 3-7, Johansson 2-6, Seebold 1-2, Bell 1-4, Scott 0-1, Alipiev 0-2, Jawara 0-2). Rebounds_Portland 22 (Tryon 8), Loyola Marymount 40 (Scott 13). Assists_Portland 13 (Adams 5), Loyola Marymount 22 (Scott 10). Total Fouls_Portland 17, Loyola Marymount 17. A_818 (3,900).

