Loyola Marymount jumps out early to beat Pepperdine 77-65

January 23, 2020 11:57 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parker Dortch scored 18 of his career-best 20 points in the first half as Loyola Marymount rolled to a 77-65 victory over Portland on Thursday night to snap a four-game skid.

Keli Leaupepe had career highs in both points (24) and rebounds (eight) for LMU (8-12, 2-4 West Coast Conference). Jordan Bell chipped in 13 points and Eli Scott added 13 rebounds, 10 assists and five points. Erik Johansson finished with eight points that included two 3-pointers to reach his career 100th with the Lions.

JoJo Walker had 17 points to lead Portland (9-12, 1-5), which has lost four straight.

LMU built a double-digit lead midway through the first half. The Pilots cut the deficit to 50-41 with 11 minutes to play before the Lions pulled away.

Portland travels to Pepperdine on Saturday. Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

