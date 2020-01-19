Listen Live Sports

Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 50

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (13-6)

Clemons 3-7 2-2 10, Hall 6-11 2-3 17, Krutwig 3-8 1-1 7, Williamson 1-4 0-0 3, Uguak 2-3 2-4 7, Kennedy 0-3 2-2 2, Pipkins 2-4 4-4 9, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Wojcik 2-2 0-0 5, Skokna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-43 13-16 62.

ILLINOIS ST. (6-12)

Copeland 6-15 0-0 17, Horne 1-7 0-0 3, Boyd 6-12 0-0 15, Hillsman 3-6 0-1 8, Fisher 2-3 1-3 5, Chastain 0-3 0-0 0, Reeves 0-3 0-0 0, Ndiaye 1-1 0-0 2, Idowu 0-1 0-0 0, Torres 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 1-4 50.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 9-19 (Hall 3-8, Clemons 2-5, Uguak 1-1, Wojcik 1-1, Pipkins 1-2, Williamson 1-2), Illinois St. 11-32 (Copeland 5-10, Boyd 3-8, Hillsman 2-5, Horne 1-5, Chastain 0-2, Reeves 0-2). Fouled Out_Boyd, Fisher. Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 26 (Krutwig 7), Illinois St. 30 (Fisher, Ndiaye 5). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 13 (Hall, Krutwig 3), Illinois St. 12 (Torres 4). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 10, Illinois St. 18. A_5,171 (10,200).

