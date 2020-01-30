Listen Live Sports

LPGA cancels China event, citing viral outbreak concerns

January 30, 2020 7:51 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The LPGA says it has canceled the Blue Bay LPGA event scheduled for the first week of March on Hainan Island in China, citing health concerns and travel restrictions due to the viral outbreak.

In a statement Thursday, the LPGA said because of the coronavirus in China, the event scheduled March 5-8 will not be held this year. China has reported more than 7,700 cases of the virus and 170 deaths. The industrial hub of Wuhan and other Chinese cities are on lockdown.

The LPGA said canceling the tournament was a difficult decision and that the health and safety of the players, fans and everyone working on the event is its highest priority.

The LPGA said it is looking forward to returning to Blue Bay in 2021 and for many years to come.

