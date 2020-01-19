Listen Live Sports

LPGA Tour – Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

January 19, 2020 10:44 pm
 
Sunday
At Tranquilo Golf Course
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par 71
Final Round
Gaby Lopez 65-69-71-66—271 -13
Nasa Hataoka 66-69-68-68—271 -13
Inbee Park 65-68-67-71—271 -13
Mi Jung Hur 69-70-70-63—272 -12
Brooke M. Henderson 67-66-72-67—272 -12
Annie Park 68-73-68-64—273 -11
Lexi Thompson 66-71-69-68—274 -10
Sei Young Kim 66-69-67-72—274 -10
Celine Boutier 66-69-69-71—275 -9
Nelly Korda 73-67-69-67—276 -8
Moriya Jutanugarn 68-71-73-65—277 -7
Cydney Clanton 69-69-69-71—278 -6
Angela Stanford 65-72-70-71—278 -6
Danielle Kang 63-73-71-71—278 -6
Amy Yang 68-69-76-66—279 -5
Jessica Korda 70-68-71-70—279 -5
Jasmine Suwannapura 68-73-69-70—280 -4
Brittany Lincicome 71-72-70-68—281 -3
Georgia Hall 70-71-71-69—281 -3
Cheyenne Knight 68-70-74-70—282 -2
Marina Alex 66-81-68-68—283 -1
Pernilla Lindberg 70-73-73-68—284 E
Bronte Law 69-73-72-72—286 +2
Eun-Hee Ji 74-67-76-70—287 +3
In Gee Chun 71-71-73-72—287 +3
Ariya Jutanugarn 75-76-73-68—292 +8

