LPGA Tour – Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Tranquilo Golf Course
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par 71
|Final Round
|Gaby Lopez
|65-69-71-66—271
|-13
|Nasa Hataoka
|66-69-68-68—271
|-13
|Inbee Park
|65-68-67-71—271
|-13
|Mi Jung Hur
|69-70-70-63—272
|-12
|Brooke M. Henderson
|67-66-72-67—272
|-12
|Annie Park
|68-73-68-64—273
|-11
|Lexi Thompson
|66-71-69-68—274
|-10
|Sei Young Kim
|66-69-67-72—274
|-10
|Celine Boutier
|66-69-69-71—275
|-9
|Nelly Korda
|73-67-69-67—276
|-8
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|68-71-73-65—277
|-7
|Cydney Clanton
|69-69-69-71—278
|-6
|Angela Stanford
|65-72-70-71—278
|-6
|Danielle Kang
|63-73-71-71—278
|-6
|Amy Yang
|68-69-76-66—279
|-5
|Jessica Korda
|70-68-71-70—279
|-5
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|68-73-69-70—280
|-4
|Brittany Lincicome
|71-72-70-68—281
|-3
|Georgia Hall
|70-71-71-69—281
|-3
|Cheyenne Knight
|68-70-74-70—282
|-2
|Marina Alex
|66-81-68-68—283
|-1
|Pernilla Lindberg
|70-73-73-68—284
|E
|Bronte Law
|69-73-72-72—286
|+2
|Eun-Hee Ji
|74-67-76-70—287
|+3
|In Gee Chun
|71-71-73-72—287
|+3
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|75-76-73-68—292
|+8
