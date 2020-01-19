LPGA Tour – Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Saturday At Tranquilo Golf Course Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par 71 Final Round x-Will resume Monday on sixth playoff hole x-Gaby Lopez 65-69-71-66—271 -13 x-Nasa Hataoka 66-69-68-68—271 -13 Inbee Park 65-68-67-71—271 -13 Mi Jung Hur 69-70-70-63—272 -12 Brooke M. Henderson 67-66-72-67—272 -12 Annie Park 68-73-68-64—273 -11 Lexi Thompson 66-71-69-68—274 -10 Sei Young Kim 66-69-67-72—274 -10 Celine Boutier 66-69-69-71—275 -9 Nelly Korda 73-67-69-67—276 -8 Moriya Jutanugarn 68-71-73-65—277 -7 Cydney Clanton 69-69-69-71—278 -6 Angela Stanford 65-72-70-71—278 -6 Danielle Kang 63-73-71-71—278 -6 Amy Yang 68-69-76-66—279 -5 Jessica Korda 70-68-71-70—279 -5 Jasmine Suwannapura 68-73-69-70—280 -4 Brittany Lincicome 71-72-70-68—281 -3 Georgia Hall 70-71-71-69—281 -3 Cheyenne Knight 68-70-74-70—282 -2 Marina Alex 66-81-68-68—283 -1 Pernilla Lindberg 70-73-73-68—284 E Bronte Law 69-73-72-72—286 +2 Eun-Hee Ji 74-67-76-70—287 +3 In Gee Chun 71-71-73-72—287 +3 Ariya Jutanugarn 75-76-73-68—292 +8

