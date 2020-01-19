LPGA Tour – Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

Sunday At Tranquilo Golf Course Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par 71 Final Round Gaby Lopez 65-69-71-66—271 Nasa Hataoka 66-69-68-68—271 Inbee Park 65-68-67-71—271 Mi Jung Hur 69-70-70-63—272 Brooke M. Henderson 67-66-72-67—272 Annie Park 68-73-68-64—273 Lexi Thompson 66-71-69-68—274 Sei Young Kim 66-69-67-72—274 Celine Boutier 66-69-69-71—275 Nelly Korda 73-67-69-67—276 Moriya Jutanugarn 68-71-73-65—277 Cydney Clanton 69-69-69-71—278 Angela Stanford 65-72-70-71—278 Danielle Kang 63-73-71-71—278 Amy Yang 68-69-76-66—279 Jessica Korda 70-68-71-70—279 Jasmine Suwannapura 68-73-69-70—280 Brittany Lincicome 71-72-70-68—281 Georgia Hall 70-71-71-69—281 Cheyenne Knight 68-70-74-70—282 Marina Alex 66-81-68-68—283 Pernilla Lindberg 70-73-73-68—284 Bronte Law 69-73-72-72—286 Eun-Hee Ji 74-67-76-70—287 In Gee Chun 71-71-73-72—287 Ariya Jutanugarn 75-76-73-68—292

