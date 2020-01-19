Listen Live Sports

LSU 65, No. 11 Kentucky 59

January 19, 2020 5:22 pm
 
KENTUCKY (15-3)

Wyatt 0-5 0-0 0, Green 1-6 1-2 3, Haines 2-11 6-8 11, Howard 7-22 8-10 26, Roper 2-7 5-6 10, Anyagaligbo 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Paschal 1-2 3-4 5, Patterson 1-6 2-4 4, Totals 14-60 25-34 59

LSU (14-4)

Mitchell 6-8 3-6 15, Aifuwa 4-11 2-4 10, Pointer 3-4 6-10 12, Richard-Harris 2-5 6-6 11, Young 0-2 1-2 1, Trasi 0-3 3-4 3, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Cherry 4-7 5-6 13, Seay 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-40 26-38 65

Kentucky 9 7 11 32 59
LSU 16 12 17 20 65

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-26 (Green 0-1, Haines 1-7, Howard 4-14, Roper 1-2, Patterson 0-2), LSU 1-2 (Richard-Harris 1-1, Trasi 0-1). Assists_Kentucky 6 (Howard 2), LSU 11 (Pointer 7). Fouled Out_Kentucky Roper. Rebounds_Kentucky 34 (Howard 8-12), LSU 42 (Aifuwa 4-13). Total Fouls_Kentucky 24, LSU 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,537.

