Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

LSU 77, Florida 68

January 30, 2020 8:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

LSU (15-5)

Mitchell 1-7 2-2 4, Aifuwa 3-7 0-0 6, Cherry 5-10 0-0 10, Pointer 8-16 6-9 24, Richard-Harris 5-7 0-0 14, Thomas 0-0 0-2 0, Trasi 4-9 0-0 10, Ashman 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 1-2 1, Seay 2-4 4-6 8, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 13-21 77

FLORIDA (11-10)

Williams 5-7 1-1 11, Briggs 7-10 1-3 16, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Rickards 5-9 0-0 11, Smith 4-12 4-6 14, Dut 1-1 0-0 2, Bartram 1-4 0-0 3, de Oliveira 1-3 3-4 5, Johnson 0-1 4-7 4, Totals 25-49 13-21 68

LSU 16 15 19 27 77
Florida 17 12 15 24 68

3-Point Goals_LSU 8-10 (Pointer 2-3, Richard-Harris 4-4, Trasi 2-3), Florida 5-16 (Briggs 1-3, Rickards 1-3, Smith 2-4, Bartram 1-4, de Oliveira 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Assists_LSU 11 (Pointer 4), Florida 13 (Smith 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 35 (Mitchell 5-6), Florida 28 (Rickards 1-5). Total Fouls_LSU 17, Florida 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,018.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck