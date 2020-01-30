LSU 77, Florida 68

LSU (15-5)

Mitchell 1-7 2-2 4, Aifuwa 3-7 0-0 6, Cherry 5-10 0-0 10, Pointer 8-16 6-9 24, Richard-Harris 5-7 0-0 14, Thomas 0-0 0-2 0, Trasi 4-9 0-0 10, Ashman 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 1-2 1, Seay 2-4 4-6 8, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 13-21 77

FLORIDA (11-10)

Williams 5-7 1-1 11, Briggs 7-10 1-3 16, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Rickards 5-9 0-0 11, Smith 4-12 4-6 14, Dut 1-1 0-0 2, Bartram 1-4 0-0 3, de Oliveira 1-3 3-4 5, Johnson 0-1 4-7 4, Totals 25-49 13-21 68

LSU 16 15 19 27 — 77 Florida 17 12 15 24 — 68

3-Point Goals_LSU 8-10 (Pointer 2-3, Richard-Harris 4-4, Trasi 2-3), Florida 5-16 (Briggs 1-3, Rickards 1-3, Smith 2-4, Bartram 1-4, de Oliveira 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Assists_LSU 11 (Pointer 4), Florida 13 (Smith 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_LSU 35 (Mitchell 5-6), Florida 28 (Rickards 1-5). Total Fouls_LSU 17, Florida 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,018.

