LSU 84, Florida 82

FLORIDA (12-6)

Nembhard 6-16 2-2 15, Blackshear 5-7 3-4 15, Johnson 6-12 1-2 16, Locke 5-8 2-2 16, Lewis 4-7 0-0 9, Payne 3-4 1-1 7, Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Glover 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 31-61 9-11 82.

LSU (14-4)

Smart 4-9 5-6 13, Mays 6-13 5-6 18, Watford 6-7 2-3 14, Williams 7-13 5-9 19, Taylor 3-8 3-3 10, Days 3-10 4-4 10, Hyatt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 24-31 84.

Halftime_Florida 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Florida 11-30 (Locke 4-7, Johnson 3-6, Blackshear 2-2, Lewis 1-3, Nembhard 1-7, Glover 0-2, Mann 0-3), LSU 2-14 (Taylor 1-3, Mays 1-4, Smart 0-2, Days 0-5). Fouled Out_Payne. Rebounds_Florida 28 (Johnson 9), LSU 34 (Taylor 10). Assists_Florida 13 (Nembhard 10), LSU 17 (Smart, Mays 7). Total Fouls_Florida 21, LSU 16.

