Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lucas scores career-high 31, Milwaukee tops Green Bay, 87-80

January 11, 2020 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

ASHWAUBENON, Wisc. (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas had a career-high 31 points as Milwaukee topped Green Bay 87-80 on Saturday night.

Lucas hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Darius Roy had 23 points for Milwaukee (8-9, 3-2 Horizon League), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Josh Thomas added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Amari Davis tied a season high with 28 points and had six rebounds for the Phoenix (7-11, 2-3). JayQuan McCloud added 23 points and six assists. Cody Schwartz had six rebounds.

Advertisement

Milwaukee plays Detroit at home on Thursday. Green Bay matches up against Oakland at home on Thursday.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program