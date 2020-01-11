Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lutete leads UMass Lowell past Binghamton 85-66

January 11, 2020 8:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Christian Lutete had 28 points as UMass Lowell topped Binghamton 85-66 on Saturday.

Obadiah Noel added 25 points for the River Hawks. Noel also had eight assists for the River Hawks.

Ron Mitchell had 16 points for UMass Lowell (8-10, 2-1 America East Conference). Jordyn Owens added eight assists.

Pierre Sarr had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (7-9, 1-2). Brenton Mills added 14 points and six rebounds. Richard Caldwell Jr. had 14 points.

Advertisement

Sam Sessoms, the Bearcats’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 19 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

UMass Lowell faces Maine on the road on Wednesday. Binghamton faces Vermont at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program