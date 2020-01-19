Maine 86, Binghamton 63

BINGHAMTON (7-11)

Sessoms 8-15 2-4 21, Tinsley 3-10 0-0 7, Mills 4-11 0-0 11, Caldwell 2-5 0-0 6, Sarr 1-3 0-1 2, Willis 0-1 0-0 0, Hjalmarsson 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 4-6 2-2 12, Petcash 0-0 0-0 0, Athuai 0-1 0-0 0, Gallagher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 4-7 63.

MAINE (6-13)

El Darwich 11-16 0-0 26, Fleming 7-10 1-1 15, Stumer 2-6 0-0 5, Prijovic 4-9 3-4 14, Ingo 5-10 3-4 13, Okoh 1-3 1-1 3, Larsson 2-3 0-0 5, Antoms 1-1 0-0 2, Yagodin 0-3 0-0 0, Wright-McLeish 0-1 0-0 0, Kizilkaya 0-0 0-0 0, Schildroth 1-2 0-0 3, Radakovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 8-10 86.

Halftime_Maine 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 11-26 (Mills 3-6, Sessoms 3-6, Brown 2-2, Caldwell 2-3, Tinsley 1-6, Sarr 0-1, Hjalmarsson 0-2), Maine 10-25 (El Darwich 4-5, Prijovic 3-4, Larsson 1-2, Schildroth 1-2, Stumer 1-4, Okoh 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Ingo 0-2, Yagodin 0-2). Rebounds_Binghamton 19 (Tinsley 6), Maine 41 (Ingo 7). Assists_Binghamton 10 (Sessoms 4), Maine 24 (El Darwich 9). Total Fouls_Binghamton 14, Maine 15. A_800 (5,800).

