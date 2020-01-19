Mallorca stuns Valencia 4-1; Setien set for Barca debut

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Croatian striker Ante Budimir scored twice as Mallorca moved out of the relegation zone with a 4-1 win against 10-man Valencia in a Spanish league match played under rainy conditions on Sunday.

It was Mallorca’s first win in seven rounds and its biggest victory since it was promoted to the first division this season.

Defender Antonio Raíllo opened the scoring for Mallorca in the seventh minute by heading in a cross from Salva Sevilla.

Budimir steered in another goal in the 22nd before capping a Mallorca buildup of one-touch passes in the 41st for a 3-0 lead.

Advertisement

Valencia’s Dani Parejo was sent off for a second booking in the 51st before Mallorca’s Dani Rodríguez struck from long range in the 79th.

Ferran Torres got Valencia’s consolation goal three minutes later.

“It’s a lopsided loss and the team is not giving out good vibes,” Valencia coach Albert Celades said. “We will have to draw our conclusions for the future.”

Valencia is in seventh place after its first loss in six rounds. The defeat at Mallorca came after it lost to Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.

Sunday saw rain over large areas of eastern Spain and its Balearic Islands, of which Mallorca is the largest.

LIFELINE FOR ESPANYOL

Espanyol hung on for a 2-1 win at Villarreal and ended a run of nine rounds without a victory that dated back to October.

David López and new signing Raúl de Tomás, who made his league debut, scored with headers for Espanyol. Santiago Cazorla converted a penalty for Villarreal.

Espanyol remained in last place but climbed to within four points of safety after a second consecutive match taking points under new coach Abelardo Fernández.

Espanyol drew 2-2 with Barcelona in Abelardo’s debut last round and beat a third-tier side in the Copa del Rey before the victory at Villarreal.

BETIS WINS

Midtable Real Betis beat Real Sociedad 3-0 at home thanks to goals by Borja Iglesias, Joaquín Sánchez, and Sergio Canales.

The loss left Sociedad in sixth place, right behind Getafe.

Later, coach Quique Setién debuts for Barcelona as it hosts Granada, while Celta Vigo visits Athletic Bilbao.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.