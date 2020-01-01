Man United midfielder Paul Pogba set for ankle surgery

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to undergo ankle surgery that could keep him out for a month.

Pogba has been seeking external medical advice and operation was likely to be needed to resolve the right ankle injury, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær said.

Pogba missed Saturday’s win at Burnley and Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal, having only just managed to feature in two games after almost three months out.

“We’ve had scans and it’s nothing major,” Solskjær said. “It’s something that has to be sorted and dealt with within a time frame and he’s been advised to do it as soon as and he’ll probably do it as soon as. So he’ll be out for three or four weeks probably.”

