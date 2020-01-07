Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mane voted African player of the year for the 1st time

January 7, 2020 4:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

HURGHADA, Egypt (AP) — Sadio Mane was voted as African Footballer of the Year for the first time on Tuesday.

The Senegal forward beat Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez to the continent’s biggest individual soccer prize at a ceremony in Egypt.

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona, was voted as women’s player of the year.

Mane has finished as runner-up to Salah the last two years, and was third in 2016 behind winner Mahrez.

Advertisement

He is the second Senegalese player to win the men’s award, after El Hadji-Diouf.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time