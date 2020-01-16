Manhattan 69, Quinnipiac 57

QUINNIPIAC (9-6)

Kelly 3-10 0-0 9, Balanc 5-8 0-1 13, Rigoni 0-7 0-0 0, Marfo 1-6 7-10 9, McGuire 3-5 0-0 6, Falzon 5-9 2-2 15, T.Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Pinkney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 9-13 57.

MANHATTAN (8-6)

Hinckson 3-7 3-4 9, Reynolds 2-8 0-0 5, Stewart 6-12 4-7 20, Mack 1-4 0-0 3, Paulicap 5-14 0-4 10, W.Williams 3-7 1-4 7, Buchanan 5-12 0-0 12, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, Ebube 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 26-70 8-19 69.

Halftime_Manhattan 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 10-27 (Balanc 3-5, Falzon 3-6, Kelly 3-7, T.Williams 1-3, McGuire 0-1, Rigoni 0-5), Manhattan 9-28 (Stewart 4-9, Buchanan 2-3, Mack 1-4, Reid 1-4, Reynolds 1-6, Hinckson 0-1, Okafor 0-1). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 38 (Marfo 14), Manhattan 42 (Hinckson, Reynolds 8). Assists_Quinnipiac 13 (Kelly 5), Manhattan 21 (Hinckson 9). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 16, Manhattan 14. A_1,005 (2,345).

