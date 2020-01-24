Manuel scores 21, Montana turns back Idaho State 77-74

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Kendal Manuel had 21 points as Montana held off Idaho State 77-74 on Thursday night.

Tarik Cool made one of two free throws with nine seconds remaining to draw Idaho State within 75-74, then Josh Vazquez made two free throws with two seconds left to seal the win for Montana.

Jared Samuelson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies (11-8, 7-1 Big Sky Conference), winners of four straight. Sayeed Pridgett added 13 points and six rebounds. Timmy Falls had 10 points.

Malik Porter had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Bengals (6-11, 3-5). Jared Stutzman added 13 points and six rebounds. Austin Smellie had 12 points.

Montana led 41-29 at halftime and although Idaho State rallied to tie the score at 54 with 11:26 remaining the Bengals never took the lead.

Montana plays at Weber State on Saturday. Idaho State faces Montana State at home on Saturday.

