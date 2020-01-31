Listen Live Sports

Marist 67, Niagara 48

January 31, 2020 9:20 pm
 
MARIST (5-14)

Herasme 3-7 0-0 9, Cubbage 4-11 3-4 12, Bell 5-7 1-3 15, Jones 8-13 2-3 18, Sagl 1-9 3-4 6, Saint-Furcy 0-2 0-0 0, Cavanaugh 1-2 0-0 3, Tordoff 1-1 0-0 2, Sjoberg 1-2 0-0 2, Makeny 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-14 67.

NIAGARA (6-14)

Hammond 2-9 4-4 8, Roberts 2-8 2-3 8, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Solomon 2-8 2-2 7, Kratholm 1-2 0-2 2, Levnaic 2-3 0-0 5, Towns 2-4 4-4 9, MacDonald 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 2-2 0-1 4, Kuakumensah 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 15-43 12-18 48.

Halftime_Marist 33-17. 3-Point Goals_Marist 10-19 (Bell 4-4, Herasme 3-3, Cubbage 1-1, Cavanaugh 1-2, Sagl 1-7, Makeny 0-1, Saint-Furcy 0-1), Niagara 6-19 (Roberts 2-5, Brown 1-1, Levnaic 1-2, Towns 1-2, Solomon 1-5, Hammond 0-2, MacDonald 0-2). Rebounds_Marist 39 (Cubbage 11), Niagara 24 (Kratholm 7). Assists_Marist 16 (Cubbage 6), Niagara 8 (Brown 3). Total Fouls_Marist 18, Niagara 17. A_1,066 (2,400).

