Marist 83, Iona 73

January 19, 2020 4:24 pm
 
IONA (4-9)

Crawford 3-10 7-7 14, Gist 5-11 2-2 15, Ross 3-10 0-0 8, Thiam 5-11 0-0 13, Washington 5-10 2-3 14, Perez 1-3 4-6 7, Agee 0-2 0-0 0, Cashaw 0-0 0-0 0, van Eyck 0-0 0-0 0, Nikolic 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 15-18 73.

MARIST (3-13)

Cubbage 4-9 4-8 14, Herasme 6-8 0-3 17, Sagl 2-6 4-4 9, Cavanaugh 2-7 0-0 5, Bell 4-8 1-3 12, Saint-Furcy 2-2 1-2 5, Jones 4-6 6-8 14, Sjoberg 2-2 3-4 7, Tordoff 0-0 0-0 0, Makeny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 19-32 83.

Halftime_Marist 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Iona 12-37 (Gist 3-8, Thiam 3-9, Washington 2-4, Ross 2-8, Perez 1-3, Crawford 1-4, Agee 0-1), Marist 12-25 (Herasme 5-6, Bell 3-7, Cubbage 2-2, Cavanaugh 1-5, Sagl 1-5). Fouled Out_Herasme. Rebounds_Iona 26 (Crawford, Cashaw 4), Marist 36 (Herasme 11). Assists_Iona 12 (Washington 5), Marist 17 (Cubbage 4). Total Fouls_Iona 21, Marist 15. A_1,205 (3,200).

