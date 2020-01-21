Marquette 82, St. John’s 68

ST. JOHN’S (12-8)

Dunn 4-15 2-3 12, Figueroa 6-14 0-1 13, Heron 7-13 0-0 18, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Champagnie 2-5 2-2 8, Earlington 4-12 0-0 9, Roberts 1-2 2-3 4, Rutherford 1-4 0-0 2, Caraher 0-2 0-0 0, Steere 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 6-9 68.

MARQUETTE (14-5)

McEwen 2-5 4-5 10, Anim 6-14 5-6 21, Howard 8-20 12-13 32, John 0-0 1-2 1, Cain 3-4 1-2 8, Bailey 2-7 0-1 5, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 22-51 26-33 82.

Halftime_Marquette 37-31. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 10-28 (Heron 4-7, Champagnie 2-4, Dunn 2-6, Earlington 1-2, Figueroa 1-7, Caraher 0-1, Williams 0-1), Marquette 12-33 (Anim 4-11, Howard 4-12, McEwen 2-4, Cain 1-1, Bailey 1-5). Fouled Out_Rutherford. Rebounds_St. John’s 33 (Champagnie 9), Marquette 42 (McEwen, Johnson 9). Assists_St. John’s 17 (Dunn 4), Marquette 15 (Howard 4). Total Fouls_St. John’s 23, Marquette 16.

