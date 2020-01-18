Listen Live Sports

Marquette 84, Georgetown 80

January 18, 2020 4:22 pm
 
MARQUETTE (13-5)

Anim 5-11 0-0 13, McEwen 1-6 4-6 6, Howard 14-31 8-12 42, Bailey 4-7 0-0 9, Johnson 3-4 2-2 8, John 3-5 0-0 6, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Cain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 14-20 84.

GEORGETOWN (12-7)

Mosely 4-5 1-2 11, McClung 8-18 5-8 24, Allen 2-5 0-1 4, Pickett 4-11 0-0 10, Yurtseven 9-17 2-2 22, Blair 0-0 3-3 3, Wahab 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 30-59 11-16 80.

Halftime_Marquette 42-36. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 10-27 (Howard 6-14, Anim 3-6, Bailey 1-4, McEwen 0-3), Georgetown 9-18 (McClung 3-8, Pickett 2-2, Mosely 2-3, Yurtseven 2-3, Allen 0-2). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Marquette 32 (Bailey, Johnson 7), Georgetown 32 (Yurtseven 11). Assists_Marquette 13 (McEwen 9), Georgetown 16 (Mosely, Allen 5). Total Fouls_Marquette 19, Georgetown 19. A_12,514 (20,356).

