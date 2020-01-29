Marquette 84, Xavier 82, 2OT

MARQUETTE (15-6)

Anim 8-14 7-10 28, Bailey 3-12 0-0 8, McEwen 4-14 9-11 18, John 1-3 1-2 3, Cain 0-0 2-2 2, Howard 6-14 5-5 18, Torrence 1-2 1-2 3, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 25-61 25-32 84.

XAVIER (13-8)

Scruggs 6-11 0-0 12, Marshall 6-16 3-6 16, Jones 5-8 3-7 13, Goodin 5-10 4-6 19, Freemantle 4-10 1-2 11, Carter 2-7 0-4 5, Tandy 1-4 0-0 3, Moore 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-67 11-25 82.

Halftime_Marquette 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 9-28 (Anim 5-9, Bailey 2-6, Howard 1-5, McEwen 1-7, Torrence 0-1), Xavier 11-23 (Goodin 5-8, Freemantle 2-4, Moore 1-1, Carter 1-3, Marshall 1-3, Tandy 1-3, Scruggs 0-1). Fouled Out_Bailey, Scruggs, Marshall. Rebounds_Marquette 38 (Cain 9), Xavier 38 (Jones 15). Assists_Marquette 9 (Howard 3), Xavier 17 (Marshall 5). Total Fouls_Marquette 21, Xavier 24.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.