Marrow goes for 30 points and Hampton sacks Longwood

January 11, 2020 9:37 pm
 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow matched his season high with 30 points as Hampton edged past Longwood 83-80 on Saturday night.

Davion Warren had 16 points for Hampton (7-9, 2-1 Big South), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Ben Stanley added 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. His 13 boards matched a career high he’s previously twice accomplished. Greg Heckstall added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Shabooty Phillips had 19 points for the Lancers (6-11, 1-3). Juan Munoz added 17 points and Heru Bligen had 11 points.

Hampton matches up against Winthrop at home on Thursday. Longwood plays Presbyterian at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

