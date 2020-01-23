Listen Live Sports

Marrow scores 37 to lift Hampton past Campbell

January 23, 2020 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had a season-high 37 points as Hampton defeated Campbell 83-74 on Thursday night.

Ben Stanley had 21 points for Hampton (9-10, 4-2 Big South Conference). Greg Heckstall added 14 points. Marrow also had seven assists. Hampton shot 54 percent, including 5 of 12 from the arc.

Cory Gensler had 16 points for the Fighting Camels (11-9, 2-6). Ja’Cor Nelson added 14 points and five assists. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 12 points. Campbell was 10 of 22 from the arc but was 10 of 14 at the line while Hampton made 22 of 35 free throws.

Hampton plays Radford on the road on Saturday. Campbell plays High Point at home next Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

