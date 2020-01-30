Listen Live Sports

Marshall 84, FIU 74

January 30, 2020 9:21 pm
 
MARSHALL (10-12)

Kinsey 8-16 2-4 18, West 5-17 1-2 13, Taylor 5-9 2-2 14, Bennett 6-8 6-8 18, Sarenac 6-8 0-0 12, J.Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Dillon 0-0 0-0 0, George 2-2 0-0 4, Miladinovic 0-1 0-0 0, Beyers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 11-16 84.

FIU (14-8)

Osaghae 5-7 3-4 13, Daye 4-13 3-4 13, Jacob 7-11 5-5 23, Banks 3-4 1-2 8, Andrews 5-17 2-5 13, Lovett 2-10 0-0 4, Corcoran 0-3 0-0 0, Furcron 0-3 0-0 0, Ametepe 0-0 0-0 0, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 14-20 74.

Halftime_FIU 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 5-23 (Taylor 2-5, West 2-10, J.Williams 1-3, Beyers 0-1, Sarenac 0-1, Kinsey 0-3), FIU 8-25 (Jacob 4-6, Daye 2-3, Banks 1-2, Andrews 1-4, Furcron 0-1, Osaghae 0-1, Corcoran 0-2, Lovett 0-6). Rebounds_Marshall 32 (Kinsey 9), FIU 43 (Osaghae 11). Assists_Marshall 16 (West 8), FIU 10 (Daye, Jacob 2). Total Fouls_Marshall 15, FIU 14. A_1,117 (5,000).

