Marshall looks to extend streak vs FIU

January 29, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Marshall (9-12, 3-5) vs. Florida International (14-7, 5-3)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida International. Marshall has won by an average of 16 points in its last six wins over the Panthers. Florida International’s last win in the series came on Jan. 15, 2015, a 66-62 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida International’s Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Taevion Kinsey has connected on 25 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 9-7 when scoring at least 66.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Florida International is a perfect 7-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-7 when fewer than five Panthers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida International offense has scored 79.6 points per game this season, ranking the Panthers 20th among Division 1 teams. The Marshall defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 219th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

