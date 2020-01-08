Listen Live Sports

Martin, Gondrezick lift No. 19 WV women past Kansas 68-49

January 8, 2020 10:25 pm
 
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tynice Martin scored 23 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 21 and No. 19 West Virginia pulled away in the second half to defeat Kansas 68-49 on Wednesday night, the Mountaineers’ eighth-straight win.

Both players had 13 points in the second half as West Virginia (12-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) pulled away from a 31-29 halftime lead.

Kansas, which led 16-11 after one quarter, took a quick lead to open the second half but Gondrezick hit and jumper and followed with a three-point play before a Martin jumper put the Mountaineers up for good at 41-34. Martin had five straight points after the Jayhawks got within two, giving her nine-straight West Virginia points and it was 50-43 entering the fourth quarter.

Gondrezick had eight points and Martin four in a 14-0 run that broke the game open in the fourth quarter. Kansas missed 17-straight shots beginning at the 2:12 mark of the third quarter. The drought ended with 2:56 left to play in the game.

Mariane De Carvalho and Aniya Thomas had 12 points apiece for the Jayhawks (11-2, 0-2), who shot 22% (5 of 35) in the second half.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

