The Associated Press
 
Martin sparks UC Riverside past Cal State Fullerton, 65-59

January 11, 2020 11:00 pm
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dikymbe Martin had 13 points off the bench to lift UC Riverside to a 65-59 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

Dominick Pickett had 10 points for UC Riverside (12-6, 2-0 Big West Conference). Arinze Chidom added nine rebounds and George Willborn III had 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Brandon Kamga scored a season-high 20 points for the Titans (5-12, 0-2). Jackson Rowe added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Austen Awosika had 13 points.

UC Riverside takes on Cal State Northridge at home on Thursday. Cal State Fullerton plays UC Irvine at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

