McCallum lifts Jacksonville past Kennesaw State 83-64

January 25, 2020 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — DeAnthony McCallum had a career-high 22 points as Jacksonville defeated Kennesaw State 83-64 on Saturday.

Destin Barnes had 15 points for Jacksonville (10-12, 3-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). David Bell added 11 points. Bryce Workman had eight rebounds.

Tyler Hooker scored a season-high 30 points for the Owls (1-19, 0-7), who have now lost 11 consecutive games. Ugo Obineke added 11 points. Jamie Lewis had 10 points.

Jacksonville matches up against Florida Gulf Coast at home on Thursday. Kennesaw State plays Liberty on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

