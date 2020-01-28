Listen Live Sports

McCarty’s jumper lifts N. Illinois over Ohio 61-59

January 28, 2020 10:39 pm
 
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Eugene German scored 18 points, Noah McCarty added a career-high 16, including the game-winning shot, and Northern Illinois beat Ohio 61-59 on Tuesday night to win its third straight.

Ohio led 57-56 with 2:20 left to play on a layup by Ben Vander Plas before McCarty hit a go-ahead 3-pointer. Vander Plas tied it at 59 with two free throws, then McCarty hit a jumper with 18 seconds left for the final score. The Bobcats’ Ben Roderick missed a shot at the buzzer.

Tyler Cochran got his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (12-9, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), who trailed 32-27 at halftime.

Vander Plas scored 18 points with eight rebounds and two assists for Ohio (10-11, 2-6), which scored a season-low 27 second-half points in losing its third straight. Lunden McDay scored 13 points and Jason Preston added 10, grabbed seven rebounds and made seven assists.

Northern Illinois plays Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday. Ohio faces Ball St. on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

