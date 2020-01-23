McCloud’s strong finish as Green Bay edges Cleveland St.

CLEVELAND (AP) — JayQuan McCloud scored 31 points and came up big in the final minute, converting a three-point play and later adding two free throws as Green Bay fended off a late Cleveland State surge 78-74 Thursday night.

Green Bay (10-11, 5-3 Horizon League) led by 12 with a little over three minutes to go before Cleveland State (7-14, 3-5) took advantage of four Phoenix fouls, converting three straight three-point plays, and whacked the lead to 71-70 with 1:08 remaining.

McCloud drove for a layup and was fouled, making the three-point play for a 74-70 lead and, with 10 seconds, answered a Vikings drive by sinking both ends of a one-and-one for the final score.

McCloud scored 19 after halftime on 6-for-7 shooting, 5-for-5 at the line. Cody Schwartz had 13 points for Green Bay while Trevian Bell added 12.

Craig Beaudion scored a season-high 26 points for the Vikings, who have now lost four games in a row. Torrey Patton added 12 points. Algevon Eichelberger had 10 points.

Green Bay matches up against Youngstown State on the road on Saturday. Cleveland St. matches up against Milwaukee at home on Saturday.

