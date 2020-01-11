Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McGhee scores 14 to carry Liberty over Jacksonville 54-37

January 11, 2020 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee posted 14 points as Liberty beat Jacksonville 54-37 on Saturday.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 12 points for Liberty (18-1, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Elijah Cuffee added 10 points. Caleb Homesley had seven rebounds for the home team.

Jacksonville scored 12 first-half points, a season low for the team.

David Bell had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Dolphins (8-10, 1-2). Diante Wood added 13 points.

Advertisement

Destin Barnes, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup led the Dolphins, was held scoreless. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 6).

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Liberty takes on Lipscomb at home next Saturday. Jacksonville plays North Florida at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program