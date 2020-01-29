Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

McGill’s 27 points lifts S. Illinois past Loyola Chicago

January 29, 2020 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Eric McGill scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Southern Illinois beat Loyola Chicago 68-63 on Wednesday.

The Salukis (12-10, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference) have won four straight to move into a tie for second place with the Ramblers (14-8, 6-3) and Bradley (15-7, 6-3). Southern Illinois and Loyola Chicago split the season series.

The Ramblers led 33-31 at halftime before McGill’s three-point play gave Southern Illinois a 36-35 lead and the Salukis never trailed again. Marquise Kennedy tied it at 56 for the Ramblers with 4:41 remaining before Barret Benson and McGill made layups. Benson scored 13 and Ronnie Suggs 10.

Marquise scored 18 for the Ramblers, Cameron Krutwig 15 and Keith Clemons 10.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen conduct field training in subzero temperatures

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck