Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McLaughlin, UCSB beat Cal Poly for sixth consecutive win

January 9, 2020 12:05 am
 
< a min read
      

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Cal Poly 63-45 on Wednesday night for its sixth win in a row.

Amadou Sow added 13 points for UCSB (12-4, 1-0 Big West). The Gauchos shot 51.1% (23 of 45) overall, hit 7 of 14 from 3-point range and never trailed.

Sow made back-to-back baskets and, after Jamal Smith made a layup for Cal Poly (3-12, 0-1), McLaughlin hit a 3 to make it 43-32 with 16 minutes left and the Gauchos led by double figures the rest of the way.

Colby Rogers led the Mustangs with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range. The rest of the Cal Poly players shot 21.6% overall and made just 1 of 12 from behind the arc.

Advertisement

The Gauchos had a season-high nine steals and finished with 14 points off 14 Cal Poly turnovers.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines